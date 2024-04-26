District chess tourney on April 27, 28

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, April 25
The Ludhiana District Chess Association (LDCA) will organise the District Chess Championship at Lodhi Club, BRS Nagar, here on April 27 and 28. Competition in eight age groups — U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19 and open category — will be held during the two-day tournament.
An LDCA official said on the basis of performance in this tournament, the district chess team for the Punjab State Chess Championship will be finalised. Interested players can confirm their participation with Arvinder Preet Singh at 9814084872 or organising secretary Sakshi Aggarwal at 9781514012.
