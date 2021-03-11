Ludhiana district tops Punjab in maximum accident deaths in lockdown

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 3

Ludhiana district topped the state with a maximum of 41 deaths in road accidents reported during the curfew and lockdown imposed due to Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the government has confirmed.

Deadly Figures Total accidents in state: 459 Lives lost: 375 Persons injured: 205 Highest fatalities: 41 in Ludhiana (10.9%) Lowest casualties: 4 in Nawanshahr (1.1%) Deaths in smart cities: 80 (41 Ludhiana, 22 Jalandhar, 17 Amritsar)

The state’s biggest district reported 10.9 per cent of the total casualties due to road mishaps in the state from March 21 to May 31, 2020, while Nawanshahr remained the safest district with the lowest of four fatalities, accounting for 1.1 per cent of the total deaths caused due to road accidents in the state, the official figures have revealed.

The statistics presented in the report will help in data-based analysis of understanding the complex phenomenon of traffic management and road safety in the state — Amardeep Singh Rai, ADGP (Traffic), Punjab

The report on Punjab Road Accidents and Traffic-2020, prepared by a team of the Punjab Police, headed by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that as many as 375 lives were lost while 205 persons were left injured in 459 road mishaps reported during the Covid curfew and lockdown in the state from March 21 to May 31, 2020.

The analysis of the official data indicated that as many as 80 deaths due to road accidents were reported in three smart cities – Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar – during the lockdown and curfew period, of which Ludhiana again topped with the highest of 41 casualties, followed by 22 in Jalandhar and 17 in Amritsar.

The district-wise break-up of the fatalities in the road mishaps from March 21 to May 31, 2020, in Punjab, revealed that Nawanshahr recorded four deaths, constituting 1.1 per cent of the state toll, Ropar, Pathankot and Barnala reported six casualties each, accounting for 1.6 per cent of the total deaths, followed by Faridkot nine, accounting for 2.4 per cent, Tarn Taran 10, constituting 2.7 per cent, Ferozepur 11, accounting for 2.9 per cent, Fazilka 12, constituting 3.2 per cent, Kapurthala 13, accounting for 3.5 per cent, Muktsar 14, constituting 3.7 per cent, Mansa 15, accounting for four per cent, Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib 17 each, constituting 4.5 per cent, Moga 18, accounting for 4.8 per cent, Mohali 19, constituting 5.1 per cent, Gurdaspur 22, accounting for 5.9 per cent, Hoshiarpur 23, constituting 6.1 per cent, Sangrur and Bathinda 25 each, accounting for 6.7 per cent, Patiala 40, constituting 10.7 per cent, and Ludhiana remained the worst-hit district with the maximum toll of 41, which accounted for 10.9 per cent of the total lives lost in road accidents in the state during the Covid-induced curfew and lockdown.