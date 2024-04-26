DMCH’s College of Nursing holds its first convocation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital’s College of Nursing hosted its first annual convocation for graduates of the batch 2019 and postgraduates of the batch 2021 on its college campus. The ceremony was graced by Sandeep Rishi, Ludhiana MC Commissioner, as the chief guest.

Dr Triza Jiwan, principal, and Dr Hardeep Kaur, university nominee, conferred the degrees on graduates and postgraduates. Jasjeet Kaur bagged the gold medal for the Best BSc Nursing Intern, Yashmeen Kaur for the Best Clinical Student Nurse and Sehajpreet Kaur for the Best Community Health Student Nurse. Students of DMCH College of Nursing secured ranks in the university as well. Inderpreet Kaur of the batch 2021 achieved the first rank, Manjot Kaur of batch 2022 got the sixth rank and Harshangeet Kaur of the batch 2022 came in ninth. Medals were given to distinctions holders of BSc (batch 2019), MSc and NPCC Nursing (batch 2021) programmes. Secretary, DMCH Managing Society, Bipin Gupta, awarded a cheque of Rs 50,000 each for academic excellence to Yashmeen Kaur for topping the batch 2019, and Tabasum Nabi Dar and Sehajpreet Kaur for standing second.

