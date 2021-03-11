Double delight for city players in baseball championship

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 14

City players hogged limelight, clinching titles in the girls and boys sections in the ninth Sub-Junior Punjab Baseball Championship, which concluded at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill village, in the district on Saturday.

In the girls’ section, Ludhiana proved too good for their opponents from Malerkotla whom they drubbed 9-2 to annex the title in which Manpreet Kaur and Ashika Bhandari accounted for three runs each.

Yesterday, Ludhiana boys had thrashed Amritsar 11-1 to lift the winners’ trophy.

Today, in the match for the third place in the girls’ category, Moga prevailed over Ropar 1-0 whereas in the boys’ section, Patiala quelled a strong challenge from Sangrur before wrapping up the issue 12-10.

Sukhdev Singh Aulakh and Harbir Singh Gill, president and general secretary, respectively, of the Punjab Baseball Association gave away prizes to the winners. Abdul, Sunil, Baldev Singh and Neeru were among other office-bearers and coaches present on the occasion.