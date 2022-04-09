Dr Kaustubh Sharma is new Ludhiana CP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

The 2001 batch IPS officer, Dr Kaustubh Sharma, is the new Commissioner of Police (CP), Ludhiana. He replaced IPS Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who is now posted as the DIG, Anti-Gangster Task Force, Punjab.

Dr Sharma’s last posting was IGP (Headquarters). He also served on many prominent postings such as Faridkot Range IGP, Jalandhar Range IGP and IGP, Special Task Force Punjab. He also held the additional charge of Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU). Dr Sharma had also served as the DCP, Amritsar.

In another reshuffling of officers, Khanna SSP J Elanchezhian has been transferred as SSP, Bathinda.

Jagraon SSP Ketan Baliram Patel has been replaced by Deepak Hillory, who was the SSP, Amritsar rural. —