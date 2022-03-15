Efforts on to stop referral practice in government hospitals, says AAP leader

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/

Khanna, March 14

All newly elected AAP MLAs of this region falling under the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency have started coordinating with the authorities of government hospitals and healthcare centres of their respective segments to ensure that best medical facilities are made available for patients, who are being fleeced by private doctors presently.

In-charges at state run healthcare centers, including sub-divisional level hospitals, community and primary health centres have been cautioned against alleged existing tendency of making these units mere referral centre.

Navjot Singh Jarg, halqa in-charge, Fatehgarh Sahib segment, said “Coordinated efforts are being made for eradicating referral system from hospitals as a part of the implementation of the health policy of the AAP led by Chief Minister designate Bhagwant Singh Mann so that even the poorest among the poor is not worried about expensive treatment of his/her family members.”

“Our leaders have advised newly elected party MLAs to start working for the welfare of residents of their respective areas instead of staying in Chandigarh. All the nine MLAs of segments falling under the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency have already started visiting healthcare centres of their respective areas,” Jarg said while maintaining that in-charges of hospitals have been asked to update their respective legislators about requirements of infrastructure, medicines or staff if any.

Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra said he had already convened meetings with Ahmedgarh SMO Dr Rajesh Garg and Amargarh SMO Dr Sanjav Goyal regarding problems being faced by patients during diagnosis and treatment at healthcare centres falling under their jurisdiction.

Gajjanmajra said protecting mother and child health, besides hundred per cent implementation of the patient safety and health programmes were his top priorities.

“We are determined to improve the condition of government hospitals and convert them into units, which provide quality healthcare facilities to patients,” said Gajjanmajra.

Manvinder Singh Giaspura, Hakam Singh Thekedar, Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Tarunpreet Sondh and Jagtar Singh Dayalpura, AAP MLAs from Payal, Raikot, Gill, Khanna and Samrala, respectively, also visited various government hospitals to inspect the healthcare facilities being provided to patients.