Environmentalists, green NGOs take out anti-pollution march in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 11

The fourth leg of a series of anti-pollution ‘padyatras’ along the Buddha Dariya was held here on Sunday. The march, which started at the Dhanansu Bridge and concluded at the Khasi Kalan Bridge, was led by Col JS Gill of Buddha Dariya Task Force.

Apart from the activists of the Public Action Committee (PAC) and other green NGOs, around 20 students of Nankana Sahib Public School, Khasi Kalan, also participated in the march. Activists and students spoke to dairy owners and villagers along the way to discuss the problems of water pollution and plastic pollution of Buddha Dairya and possible solutions for the same.

Speaking to students, Col Gill said, “The world is becoming more aware of problems caused by pollution. These problems are going to increase as the world becomes more populated. Young students who have their entire lives ahead of them will face more problems due to polluted rivers.”

Col CM Lakhanpal of the PAC said, “Pollution at the Buddha Dariya needs to be fixed at the earliest as it not only affects the health of Punjabis but also the image of Punjab around the world. For Punjab to become an attractive investment destination for eco-friendly industry in the world, we must solve such legacy problems at the earliest. We must get rid of polluters and bring clean and high-tech industries for our future generations.”