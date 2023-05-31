Ex-serviceman fires at family, police team; held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 30

An ex-serviceman fired at his family members after the latter objected to the noise he was making while watching the IPL final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujrat Titans yesterday night at his residence in Baddowal village in Mullanpur Dakha.

Dakha police have arrested the suspect, identified as Gurtej Singh on Tuesday. His gun has also been impounded.

Dakha SHO Daljit Singh said on Monday night, the suspect was watching the IPL match while he was in an inebriated state. He was making a noise in his excitement, to which his wife objected. On this, he turned furious and brought out his gun. He fired shots at his family. His wife locked herself and her daughter inside a room and called her brother for help.

“When her brother arrived, the suspect fired shots at his car as well. When the police force reached, he fired at us as well. Fortunately, no one was hurt,” SHO Daljit said. — TNS