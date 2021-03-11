Experts tell farmers to irrigate veggie crop at regular intervals

Ludhiana, May 19
Weather is expected to remain hot and dry during the period and heat wave is expected during the coming two to three days. Under such weather conditions, farmers have been advised by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to irrigate vegetable crops regularly at the interval of four to five days to avoid water stress. PAU experts have asked farmers to apply light irrigations at regular intervals to fruit orchards.
Farmers have also been advised by experts to prepare field for the kharif season. In vegetables they can harvest onion bulbs, cure under shade and store these in a dry place. “Harvest cucurbits and other vegetables like tomato, chilli, brinjal and okra at regular intervals to get maximum yield,” said experts from PAU.
“Fruit drop may increase with further rise in temperature. Continuously keep the soil moist in peach, plum and pear orchards. In citrus, litchi and mango apply light irrigations at regular intervals,” experts added.
