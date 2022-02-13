Faculty programme ends

Ludhiana: Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management organised a six-day faculty development programme (FDP), ‘A Paradigm Shift in Teaching, Learning and Evaluation’, from February 7 to 12. On the last day today, the session’s resource person was Prof BS Balaji, associate professor, JNU, New Delhi. He talked about challenges and opportunities in online assessment. The welcome address was delivered by secretary, governing body, SACCM, DK Sindwani, followed by a formal address by college principal Prof Vishal Kumar. Dr Kumar spoke about the importance of online teaching, learning and evaluation. —
