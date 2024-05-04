Fan park for cricket enthusiasts

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 3

With the craziest of the fans expressing their love for cricket, players, and favourite teams, a fan park would be set up in Ludhiana on May 4 and 5. The park would facilitate cricket fans enjoying breath-taking moments live during the weekend matches in the ongoing IPL, wherein giant screens would be put up.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Regional Manager Marketing of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Anant Datar, said since every season so far has turned out to be bigger than before, this time an expected turnout of over 10 lakh cricket lovers would be experiencing the craziness at these fan parks. Such fan parks are being put up in 50 cities across the country.

Proper arrangements for fan security, medical assistance and refreshments at a reasonable price would be provided at the venue. There would be no entry fee for the visitors at the Fan Park, he added.

#Cricket