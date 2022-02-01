Farmers observe 'Vishwasghat Diwas' against Centre over non-fulfillment of promises

Activists of the All India Kisan Sabha protest at Latala village, near Mandi Ahmedgarh, on Monday. Tribune photo

Our Correspondents

Mandi Ahmedgarh, January 31

Farmers associated with various unions observed ‘Vishwasghat Diwas’ (Betrayal Day) against the Union Government for failing to fulfil promises made with Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the time of withdrawal of the agitation against three controversial farm laws over six weeks ago.

Besides organising dharnas in front of district and subdivision-level administrative offices of the region before handing over memoranda, the protesters burnt effigies of the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at various places.

All India Kisan Sabha leaders Baldev Singh Latala, Sikandar Jartauli, Surjit Singh Seelon (Zamhoor Kisan Sabha), Paramjit Kaur (Janwadi Istri Sabha), Saudagar Singh Ghudani (BKU Ekta Ugrahan) and Harnek Singh Gujjarwal (Naujawan Sabha) led protesters at Latala, Lehra, Dehlon and Kilaraipur.

Speakers, including Baldev Singh Latala, Sikandar Singh Jartauli, Raghbir Singh Benipal and Surjit Kaur, alleged that the Union Government had committed political treachery with farmers of the country, who had been struggling for over one year for their getting their genuine demands accepted, besides getting the controversial farm laws repealed.

“Though the draconian farm laws have been repealed the government has failed to keep promises made in the communication to the SKM at the time of withdrawal of the agitation,” Latala lamented.

Arrest of the main accused in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, withdrawal of Electricity Reform Act, compensation to families of all 775 farmers martyred during the morcha, withdrawal of cases registered by the Railway Police and the police of different states and release of tractors and other vehicles impounded during the movement were cited among various demands of the protesting farmers.

Doraha: Men, women and children of villages in the Doraha block actively observed ‘Betrayal Day’ against the Modi-led Centre Government today, which they alleged had deceived them by not accepting their genuine demands chiefly among them giving legal backing to the minimum support price (MSP).

Residents of Ghaloti, Ghudani, Ghangas, Bilaspur, Ajnaoud, Malhipur, Jargari, Shahpur, Rano, Doraha, Dugri, Daburjee, Gidri, Lapran, Malhipur and Araichan reached Deputy Commissioners’ office to protest against what they called indifferent, uncaring and apathetic attitude of the Central Government towards farmers.

“No power can deter us from achieving our ultimate objective. We have seen and experienced the worst in one year, including manhandling, inhuman treatment, insensitive regime, deaths of near and dear ones, inclement weather, corona pandemic and what not,” shared protesters.

“It has made us rather more determined. We can now fight with greater zeal. If the Britishers had to finally leave the country due to the undaunted spirit of Indians, why can’t we, the sons of the soil, force the cold government to relent and accept our genuine demands?” protesters added.

“We want support of the general public since it is no more a farmers’ fight. Agriculture can be saved only with such agitations. The forces undermining democracy in the country must be eradicated,” said protesters.

“We want to spread the message of betrayal by the Centre Government in every nook and corner of the country and in the entire world,” said Saudagar Singh Ghudani, general secretary, BKU (Ekta) Ugrahan. District president Charan Singh Noorpura, Kuldeep Singh Grewal, Lakhbeer Singh Nanowal, Parambir Singh Ghaloti, Sadhu Singh Panjeta, Sukhpreet Singh Majari, Rajinder Singh Siar, Gurpreet Singh Noorpur, Hakam Singh Jargari, Rajinder Singh Khatra, Harjinder Singh, Iqbal Singh, Daljit Singh, Kasturi Lal, Paramjit Kaur Aujla and Harjeet Kaur Dakha were among others, who participated in the agitation.

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Biopic on IAS officer who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

