Finally, Tricolour hoisted on Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 13

Finally, the national flag has been hoisted near statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru and Shaheed Sukhdev on Jagraon Bridge, here, on Saturday. The flag has been hoisted under a trial run.

Earlier, the RGBW LED lights project was started at the site of martyrs’ statues on Jagraon Bridge under the Smart City mission, but it got delayed. The flag mast was installed more than six months ago under the project but the process to hoist the Tricolour was being delayed.

Residents had also raised questions over the delay in the project. “On Saturday, the national flag has been hoisted under a trial run,” said an official of the Municipal Corporation.