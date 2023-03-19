Fire breaks out in malkhana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 18

A fire broke out in a malkhana of the police located behind the District Courts Complex late on Saturday evening. Souces said the malkhana contained properties of those cases which had already been decided by the court.

After the incident, Additional DCP Shubham Aggarwal and other police officials reached the spot. Afterwards, fire fighters, led by sub-fire officer Navrang, doused the flames.

Sources said some blasts were also heard from the room under fire.

The Additional DCP said since some batteries were also lying inside the malkhana, the same could have exploded, leading to the fire.

However, the truth behind the incident could be ascertained only when the fire had been completely doused.

Sub-fire officer Navrang said four fire tenders were used to douse the flames and fire fighters took around three hours to control the fire at the site near Courts Complex.