Five of vehicle lifters’ gang arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 5

The police arrested five persons who were allegedly involved in vehicle theft incidents. According to the police, the suspects were part of a gang. A typist, who is employed at the Courts Complex in Phillaur, was among the suspects.

ACP Jasroop Kaur Batth said the police recovered 12 stolen motorcycles and a laptop from them. Further investigation is underway in the case.

The suspects have been identified as Pardeep Kumar, at present residing in Prem Vihar on Tibba Road, Kamal Nath from Nangal village in Jalandhar, Heera Lal and Harpreet Singh from Ganna village in Jalandhar district and Naresh Kumar from Garshankar.

As per claims made by the police, Pardeep and Kamal are accused of engaging in motorcycle thefts and subsequently selling them to their associate, Heera Lal, at reduced rates. Heera collaborated with Harpreet, a typist employed at the Courts Complex in Phillaur, and they allegedly indulged in the creation of counterfeit vehicle registration certificates (RCs) and forged documents to sell the stolen motorcycles at higher prices. In addition to creating counterfeit RCs, Harpreet was also allegedly involved in making fake Aadhaar cards and Class X certificates. Of the 12 motorcycles, two were allegedly recovered from Naresh.

A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered at the Division Number 5 police station against an unidentified person on May 26 following a complaint regarding a two-wheeler theft and during the investigation, the team nabbed five members of the gang. In the FIR, the police have added Sections 411, 420, 465, 468, and 471 of the IPC.