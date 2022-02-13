Former students walk down memory lane at alumni meet

Ludhiana, February 12
The Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, organised an alumni meet on the college campus today.
Former students of the college shared their experiences and memories on the occasion and walked down the memory lane by participating in a fashion show organised for them. Ramanpreet Kaur won the title of Ms Alumna 2022 followed by Sukhdeep Kaur as the first runner-up and Aman Gahir as the second runner-up.
General secretary, college governing body, Er Gurvinder Singh Sarna, gave a warm welcome to guests and honoured former principals, teachers and shining stars of the college who have made their mark in various fields. He also announced that a benefit of 10 per cent scholarship will be awarded to daughters of the alumni.
Principal Maneeta Kahlon welcomed former students and highlighted the importance of extra-curricular activities along with academic.
Cultural performances mark alumni meet
The annual alumni meet of Guru Hargobind Khalsa College, Gurusar Sudhar, Ludhiana, was organised at the college. Working president of the Alumni Association and college principal Harpreet Singh welcomed all students, who were attending through online and offline modes, and urged them to continue their association with the college.
Students of the department of music, presented a cultural programme under the guidance of Dr Sonia Ahuja.
In the concluding part of the event, bhangra was performed by the bhangra team of the college.
