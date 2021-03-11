Foster brotherhood, Shiv Sena tells party workers

Ludhiana, April 29
After a clash erupted between two groups in Patiala over the proposed anti-Khalistan march, senior leaders of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) held a press conference here today.
Rajinder Billa, senior vice-president of the state, and Chandar Kant Chadha, spokesperson, today stated that Harish Singla, working president, Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) state unit, who had announced to hold an anti-Khalistan protest in the city a week ago, was today expelled from the party by the national leadership.
“We have a clear message from our party supremo that we should not resort to any such activity which may create divide among any religion or communities, we are told to foster brotherhood. Harish Singla had given the call of an anti-Khalistan protest by his own will and the party was not at all supporting him,” Rajinder said.
The letter of expulsion was also sent to the Punjab DGP and state chief of the party Yograj Sharma.
