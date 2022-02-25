Foundation day: 5 day celebrations begin at college in GADVASU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 24

The College of Animal Biotechnology (COABT) at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) started celebrations on its foundation day here today.

Dr YS Malik, Dean and chairman of the festival, at the time of inauguration said, “The celebrations will last for five days.”

Dr RS Sethi, co-chairman of the event, informed that seven competitions such as photography, poster rangoli and collage making, clay modelling, cartooning and extempore would be organised during the celebrations.

Dr Simrinder Singh Sodhi, organising secretary of the event, said his was the first of its kind activity especially for students after the lockdown induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Sodhi added that the celebrations had generated energy and enthusiasm among students and the university faculty. On the inaugural day, college students participated in cartoon making competition. The event was judged by Dr Minakshi, former head, Department of Animal Biotechnology, Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS), Hisar, and Dr Vaneet Inder Kaur, head, Department of Aqua Culture, GADVASU.

Dr Satparkash Singh, joint organising secretary of the event, informed that on the final day a cultural programme depicting different shades of life would be organised.