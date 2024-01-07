Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 6

In connection with the transfer of step-up payments (arrears) to the bank accounts of 44 bogus employees, seven employees of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation have been booked for ‘embezzlement’ by tampering with government records. Besides, the bogus employees have also been booked and further investigation is underway, according to the police.

The MC employees have been identified as Rajesh Kumar (a former clerk and now a sanitary inspector with the MC, Jalandhar), Hemraj (a clerk and now a sanitary inspector), Harsh Grover (clerk), Manish Malhotra (clerk), Kamal Kumar (safai sewak), Mintu Kumar, alias Bunty (safai sewak), and Ramesh Kumar, alias Bobby (safai sewak). A case under Sections 420 and 409 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at the Division Number 5 police station.

The SHO, Division Number 5 police station, Jagjeet Singh, said an FIR had been registered against the seven MC employees and all bogus employees mentioned in the complaint filed by the MC’s health officials concerned. Investigating officer from the police station Harbhajan Singh said the investigation was ongoing and further action would be taken accordingly.

Earlier, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi had recommended registration of FIRs against 51 persons, including these seven employees, who had also been suspended, and 44 bogus employees.

In a complaint letter to the police for the registration of the FIRs, the relevant health officers of the MC had mentioned the names of the seven employees and 44 fake employees. The employees had been accused of passing fraudulent bills (related to step-up arrears) of the 44 bogus employees and significant tampering of government records to embezzle the funds.

An MC official said questions were also being raised on how accounts of the bogus employees were opened in different banks and the matter needs to be thoroughly investigated.

Following the inquiry into the matter, the MC chief has also ordered the initiation of the process of recovering the money transferred into the accounts of the unauthorised beneficiaries. He said it had been found that approximately Rs 2.18 crore were transferred to the bank accounts of the bogus employees.

It is worth noting that a city-based activist in 2018 had lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Bureau regarding the alleged ghost employees in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. The activist had requested an inquiry into the salaries that were allegedly being disbursed in the names of the ghost employees. But an employees union of the civic body had opposed the inquiry.

A similar situation arose during a General House meeting of the MC in 2022 when some councillors raised concerns about the presence of fictitious names on the lists of contractual sewer men and safai karamcharis earmarked for regularisation. Thereafter, a committee was formed to look into the matter.

