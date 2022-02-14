Give AAP a chance in Punjab: Sisodia to voters

Dakha/Raikot (Ludhiana) February 13
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today campaigned for KNS Kang from the Dakha Assembly segment and Hakam Singh Thekedar from the Raikot constituency in the district. Sharing policies and agenda of the party in public meetings, he appealed to the people to support to form the AAP government in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
In his address to the electorate of Raikot and Dakha, Sisodia said the people of Punjab alternately gave opportunities to the SAD and the Congress but both parties had failed the people time and again. He appealed to the common man to give a chance to AAP while assuring that the new government would work harder and better in the state.
Sisodia blamed the Congress for the poor law and order situation in the state and said it had completely collapsed. The youth of Punjab were in the quagmire of drug mafia. The AAP government will improve the law and order situation in the state and root out the drug mafia to provide new employment opportunities to the youth,” he said.
The AAP leader said the people were telling him that candidates of the SAD and the Congress were distributing a lot of money to buy votes. He said all this money was looted from public money. Both parties had filled their coffers by looting the treasury of the state. He exhorted the voters not to support corrupt politicians and elect an honest government in Punjab.
He claimed that the AAP government would be formed in the state under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. “I am sure that the people will vote for AAP and enable the party to form an honest government in the state which would ensure good governance,” he said.
