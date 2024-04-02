Govt personnel vow to deliver their best during election duty

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 1

Rank and file in the civil administration at various offices of the Malerkotla subdivision, including educational institutes have vowed to deliver their best while performing election duties at various platforms of Amargarh segment under Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituency.

An oath was taken in response to a call made by Malerkotla District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi during her visit to various offices for reviewing the level of preparedness for the election, polling for which is scheduled to take place on June 1.

Appreciating gestures shown by constituents of various teams of government personnel in making the election duty the first priority, DEO Dr Pallavi acknowledged that several employees had agreed to reschedule their social and family functions according to the roster of duties in connection with the ensuing election.

“It was really satisfying that none of the officials deployed on election duty had shown reluctance to perform his or her duty or devote extra time in view of exigencies of time bound implementation of certain pieces of work,” said Dr Pallavi.

Ahmedgarh SDM Gurmit Kumar Bansal said the DC had visited various polling stations and premises accommodating various cells related to the electioneering process for reviewing the preparedness of the staff and the infrastructure.

Easy approach to polling booths, availability of civic amenities for voters and staff, special arrangements for PwD (persons with disability), receipt and redressal of complaints and implementation of model code of conduct, were among the avenues of electioneering process reviewed by the DEO.

Bansal said necessary action for implementation of suggestions and rectification of discrepancies pointed out by the DEO has been initiated.

