Govt to send proposal to name Halwara airport after martyr Sarabha: MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 24

The state government will soon send a proposal to the Centre for naming Halwara International Airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha as a tribute to the legendary revolutionary who attained martyrdom at the age of 19 years, said MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi.

He visited the martyr’s ancestral Sarabha village on behalf of the Punjab Government on occasion of his 126th birth anniversary. Pappi was also accompanied by senior AAP leader and educationist Dr KNS Kang.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Pappi said a bus stand at Mullanpur Dakha had already been named by the state government after martyr Sarabha. The sacrifice made by the martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha would ever act as a beacon to inspire the youth to serve the nation, said Pappi.

Students remember martyr

To commemorate the 126th birth anniversary of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, students of GHG Khalsa College of Education paid a visit to the ancestral Sarabha village of the martyr on Tuesday.

Dr Pargat Singh Garcha, an office bearer of the trust running the educational institutes led the enthusiasts in paying floral tributes at Statue of the martyr at Sarabha village on Ludhiana Raikot Road.

Appreciating that constituents of Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle Wing of the college had come forward to remember contributions and sacrifice made by the martyr and his contemporaries, Dr Pargat Singh Garcha said only those communities and groups are recognised globally which honour their martyrs and freedom fighters of their nation.

Dr Jagjit Singh, Dr Jasvir Kaur, Dr Rachhpal Singh and Dr Manpreet Kaur (faculty members) highlighted the role of various groups of free fighters and martyrs in the freedom movement.

Sara Karim, Ramandeep Kaur and Harman Kaur were felicitated for their outstanding performance in poetical recitation and declamation contest held on the occasion.

Enthusiasts pay tributes at the statue of Shaheed Kartar Singh at Sarabha village on Ludhiana Raikot Road on Tuesday.