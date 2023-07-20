Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer: MLU industries to get consent at regular intervals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

The state government has decided to grant consent to the industries located in the mixed land use (MLU) areas of Ludhiana at regular intervals as per the policy of the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer disclosed this during a meeting with a delegation of the United Cycle & Parts Manufacturers Association held at his office yesterday.

The delegation led by Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu met the environment minister regarding the grant of consent for industries operating in the MLU areas of Ludhiana.

After hearing their grievances, the minister said that the Chief Minister had decided to grant consent at regular intervals to the industries located in the MLU areas.

Hayer said industries had an important contribution to the progress of the state. Keeping in view the larger interests of small industries, this decision had been taken to protect them from being dislocated, he added.

Secretary of Science, Technology and Environment Rahul Tewari, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, PPCB Chairman Prof Adarsh Pal Vig, Member Secretary GS Majithia and CEE Pardeep Gupta and CTP Pankaj Bawa, CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja, UCPMA president DS Chawla and Charanjeet Singh Vishivkarma.

Industrialists honour Atam Nagar MLA

Ludhiana: Under the leadership of FICO Chairman KK Seth, industrialists honoured Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu on Wednesday for getting the issue of the mixed land use (MLU) area resolved. They said that the state government’s move had provided a big relief to the small industry of Ludhiana.

Thanking the Punjab Government, Gurmeet Singh Kular, president of the FICO & zonal chairman of the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that there was no feasibile way that these industries could be shifted from the MLU area. The government should declare these areas as ‘Industrial Areas’.

Avtar Singh Bhogal, member, R&D Centre for Bicycle & Sewing Machines, thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer for resolving the issue.

