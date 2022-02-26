Helpline for info of students stranded in Ukraine

Ludhiana, February 25
To collect information about the students and other persons from the district who are stranded in Ukraine, a helpline number 8054002351 has been set up by the district administration. The information of such persons will be forwarded to the authorities concerned of the Union government through the state government.
Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the information of students and other persons stranded in Ukraine is being collected so that it could be provided to the Union Ministry of
External Affairs through the state government in time. The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the family members of the students and other persons from the district who are stranded in Ukraine to immediately provide the required information at the helpline number. The families have been asked to provide information regarding the name of the student/person who went to Ukraine, father’s name, local address and mobile number (in Ludhiana), passport number and also the name of university/college, address and mobile number, etc, in Ukraine.
