Highest voter population ratio in Gill, lowest in Ludhiana South

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 5

Gill, which is the biggest Assembly constituency in the district in terms of total number of voters, has recorded the highest electoral population (EP) ratio of 794 while Ludhiana South Vidhan Sabha seat has registered the lowest EP ratio of 525 in Ludhiana district, the election office has confirmed.

The eligible electoral population and the estimated total population in the area for a year is presented as EP ratio. In other words, the EP ratio is the number of voters registered against every 1,000 persons residing in the area.

OFFICIALSPEAK Every effort has been made to enrol each and every eligible voter in the electoral rolls. The district has touched the EP ratio of 67.1 per cent, which is considered a healthy target in the electoral process. VARINDER KUMAR SHARMA, District Election Officer-CUM-Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana

Ludhiana, the biggest and the largest district, in terms of area and population, which sends a maximum of 14 MLAs, accounting for 12 per cent of the total 117 members, to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, has recorded EP ratio of 671 with the total electorate count of 26,50,344 of the total projected population of 39,47,221 in the district for 2021, the official figures have revealed.

The official data, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that Gill Vidhan Sabha segment has registered a maximum of 1,86,522 electors against the projected population of 2,66,431 at the EP ratio of 794 while Ludhiana South Assembly seat has recorded a minimum of 1,73,631 voters against the projected population of 3,30,586 at the EP ratio of 525.

The constituency-wise classification of the EP ratio revealed that Khanna has EP ratio of 676 with 1,69,510 electors against population of 2,50,851, Samrala recorded EP ratio of 692 with 1,74,410 voters against 2,52,125 population, Sahnewal has EP ratio of 687 with 2,58,803 electorate against 3,76,506 population, Ludhiana East registered 665 EP ratio with 2,11,274 voters against 3,17,729 population, Atam Nagar has 599 EP ratio with 1,68,582 electors against 2,81,491 population, Ludhiana Central recorded 644 EP ratio with 1,57,278 electorate against 2,44,123 population, Ludhiana West registered 687 EP ratio with 1,79,635 voters against 2,61,569 population, Ludhiana North has 690 EP ratio with 1,98,831 electors against 2,88,366 population, Payal recorded 682 EP ratio with 1,64,396 electorate against 2,40,899 population, Dakha registered EP ratio of 700 with 1,86,522 voters against 2,66,431 population, Raikot has 680 EP ratio with 1,54,675 electors against 2,27,327 population and Jagraon also recorded EP ratio of 680 with 1,84,038 registered voters against the projected population of 2,70,771.