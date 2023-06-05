Hospital gets plastic bottle crushing machine

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 4

On the eve of World Environment Day, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) inaugurated a plastic bottle crushing machine/vending machine outside the cafe.

It has been placed for the visitors to dispose of their plastic bottles and cans in the machine rather than throwing them in the dustbin.

Bipin Gupta, secretary of DMC&H Managing Society, said reducing plastic waste is essential to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal targets, which call for a substantial reduction of waste through prevention, reduction, recycling and reuse.

“We should all contribute in every possible way to reduce plastic waste and opt for alternatives for daily use,” he said.

Dr Sandeep Sharma, Medical Superintendent at DMC&H, said, “It is our duty as smart citizens to contribute towards the efforts of making the city clean and beautiful by reducing waste and opt for proper disposal of waste. Small steps in the direction can lead to bigger achievements in the future.”