Husband attacked me for exposing his impotency: Acid attack victim

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 25

Amandeep Kaur, who was injured in an acid attack by her husband on Wednesday night, said her husband was impotent and when she informed his family about the same, he felt ashamed and attacked her with acid. The husband was arrested today.

Amandeep, who is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, told mediapersons that she got married to the accused, Hardyal Chand, resident of Dusanj Nagar, Jassian, on January 23. “My husband is suffering from sexual dysfunction due to which we were not having a good relationship. When I revealed about his problem to his family, he got angry and started torturing me mentally and physically,” she alleged.

Due to the daily torture at the hands of her husband, she left her husband’s house a few days after marriage and started living at her parents’ house.

On Wednesday evening, her husband brought her from her parents’ house with the assurance that he would not torture her. On the same night, he got drunk and came to the room while carrying a bottle of acid. Before she could understand anything, he threw acid on her private parts,” alleged Amandeep.

The family of Amandeep had also levelled dowry harassment allegations on the accused.

They said the police registered a case under Sections 326 B (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 498 A (dowry harassment) of the IPC but more stringent sections should be added as the accused made a clear attempt to kill the woman.

The Jagatpuri police arrested the accused on Friday. The accused reportedly told the police that he had not thrown acid on his wife, rather his wife had thrown acid on herself to entangle him in a police case.