Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, June 4

“Illegal commercial buildings, without any approved building plans and change of land use (CLU) are coming up with impunity in many residential and commercial areas, allegedly in open connivance with employees and supervisory officials (read assistant town planners (ATPs) and area building inspectors of the zone concerned, who seemed to have no fear of law,” alleged a city-based-RTI activist.

Levelling these allegations in a complaint lodged with the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the Local Government Department, Punjab, the activist and secretary of the Council of RTI Activists, Arvind Sharma, asserted that the illegal commercial activity had assumed alarming levels, particularly in Zone D where the majority of high-end commercial hubs and almost all posh residential colonies were located.

“With plastic sheets serving as ‘smoke screens’, building bylaws are being flagrantly violated by unscrupulous builders, who are said to be hand-in-glove, either with local leaders of the ruling party or senior MC officials. And in the face of serious or even non-compoundable violations such as excess coverage, illegal construction of basements, mezzanines, extra floors and additional height, MC building branch staff remain unmoved,” he said.

Though senior MC officials said the activity of the regulatory and enforcement staff was constantly under the scanner and challans were being issued under Sections 269 and 270 of the Municipal Corporation Act to deter law-breakers, a huge number of under-construction illegal commercial buildings and MC’s recovery from penalty and composition during the last and even current year, was any indication the assertion appears far from being truth.

The complainant, who also tagged pictures of under-construction illegal shops and shopping complexes in various parts of the city, most of which were located in Zone D, further challenged the conniving MC officials for a surprise check in Model Town Extension (Tuition Market), Indoor Stadium on Pakhowal Road, Baba Deep Singh Road and Krishna Hospital in Model Town.

“If the MC officials concerned claim after the surprise check that that there is no violation and they had performed their duty with diligence, I shall tender a public apology and withdraw my complaint forthwith,” the activist said.

Officials of the building branch claimed to have issued challans to various builders in the area under their jurisdiction. However, when asked about the exact number of challans, along with the total amount received till the end of the first five months (till May 31, 2023) of the year as composition fee, building application fee, CLU and details of demolition of non-compoundable violations, they said the data was not available now and it could be provided later.