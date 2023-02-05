Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 4

In a bid to loot a Toyota Fortuner from an immigration firm owner, three armed assailants shot him in the stomach. To save his life, the victim also fired shots from his licenced weapon which made the robbers to flee the spot.

Complainant Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Bajra village, told the police that on the night of February 2 after finishing his work at the immigration office, he was going to his village in his Toyota Fortuner. When he stopped the vehicle near Tiger Safari to answer the nature’s call, a man came and pointed weapon at him.

“Before I could understand anything, two more persons came and asked me to handover the keys of Fortuner. When I refused to give the same and tried to start the SUV, the suspects fired three shots at me. One hit my stomach. Afterwards, I fired shots from my licenced weapon following which they fled the spot on the motorcycle,” the complainant alleged.

The complainant said he himself drove his SUV to the hospital and got himself admitted. Later, the hospital management informed the police about the incident.

Salem Tabri police station SHO SI Harjit Singh said a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act was registered against the suspects. CCTV cameras of the area were being checked to get any clue about the robbers. Soon, they would be nabbed.

The SHO said the suspects could be some notorious criminals and they seemed to have targeted the victim randomly.

