ITI to be world-class skill centre, says MP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

The government industrial training institute (ITI) of Ludhiana will be upgraded to a world-class skill development centre, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh said during his maiden visit to the ITI today.

He said new training courses and modules would be introduced as per the requirement of the industry with the latest machinery. “We will be installing the latest CNC machines, 3D scanning, electronic motor repair, and CMM machines. The problem is that Punjab has youth but the youth doesn’t want to stay in the home state because of lack of jobs. The industry should assure me the manpower requirement for different courses, we will fulfil it from ITI in Ludhiana by training our own youth,” he said.

The MP said the priority would be to upgrade the machines on which the students were given training but along with the building and the surroundings would be made more vibrant. The open area of the institute would be landscaped by professionals so that the students can have positive vibes in the institute.

Later, Singh interacted with the local industrialists and assured them full support from the Punjab Government. The industrialists gave their suggestions to the MP.

They said the present ITIs were working on age-old models which cannot provide industry with the skill it needs. They said the Centre should collaborate with Japan and Germany to enhance the skills of the tutors so that they could teach the latest skills to the students.