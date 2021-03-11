Jasmeek pedals her way to Asian Championship

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

Jasmeek Kaur Sekhon, a student of Class XII of of DAV School, has made her alma mater proud with her selection in Junior Indian Cycling Team for Asian Championship to be held from June 18 to 22 at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Participants from many countries all over Asia will compete in this prestigious event. Jasmeek will participate in one team and one individual event.

She started participating in cycling competitions from February 2021. She had been staying in the camp at Delhi and is being trained by Indian team coach for past few months. She had her trials on May 21 for the Asian Championship in which she along with three others was selected to represent the country. She gives credit of her achievement to her brother, Harshveer Sekhon, who keeps inspiring and motivating her to focus and work hard to accomplish her target. She also owes a lot to her parents and especially to the school principal and teachers for extending every kind of help and support at every juncture.

Principal JK Sidhu congratulated Jasmeek, her parents and mentors on her remarkable achievement. She also wished her good luck for the upcoming event.