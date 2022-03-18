Jyoti, Pooja corner glory in PU cycling championship

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 17

Jyoti and Pooja, students of Ramgarhia Girls College (RGC), Miller Ganj, Ludhiana, brought fame to their alma mater, finishing on the victory podium in the Panjab University Inter-College Track Cycling Championship held at the Punjab Agricultural University velodrome here.

The duo competed in the 10km scratch race and 3,000m individual pursuit events wherein they proved their mettle. Jyoti came out triumphant to clinch gold medals whereas Pooja finished as the first runner-up and secured silver medals in both events.

Dr Rajeshwar Pal Kaur, officiating principal, RGC, congratulated the girls on the feat. She also appreciated Prof Rani, assistant professor, physical education department, and coach Sukhvir Singh for their guidance in the achievement.

Ranjodh Singh, president, Ramgarhia Educational Council, congratulated the girls, principal, teachers and parents of the students for the outstanding achievement.