Khanna-based financier shot dead in Philippines

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 26

Gurdev Singh (58) of Nand Singh Avenue, Khanna, was shot dead in Manila, Philippines, on Saturday.

The deceased went to Manila two years ago where he started a finance business with his son.

On Saturday, when family members of the victim in Khanna got to know about the murder, they were inconsolable.

The deceased was survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

Gurdev’s son had also been staying in Manila with his father but recently he had returned to India for some work.

As per information, preparations were going on to welcome the prabhat feri being taken out to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and their house in Khanna was decorated with flowers. But after the news of the death of Gurdev Singh came, a pall of gloom descended on them.

Lakhvir Singh Bhatti, deceased’s kin, said Gurdev and his son used to do finance business in Manila. A few days ago, Gurdev’s son came to Punjab while the former was in Manila.

On Saturday evening, the family received information over phone that Gurdev was shot dead.

Bhatti demanded that the state and Central governments should help the family in bringing the body of the victim from Manila so that his last rites could be performed.

