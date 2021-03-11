Kidnapping: son, Mother, booked

Raikot: The police have booked woman and her son for allegedly abducting a Class XII student of the school on the pretext of marriage. The accused have been identified as Amarjit Kaur of Barundi village, a mid-day meal worker at Government Senior Secondary School and her son Mandeep Singh. Iqbal Deen of Sekhon Patti alleged that the accused had conspired to abduct his minor daughter on pretext of marriage. The girl had left her house on Wednesday morning for taking an examination at the school but did not return. The police have booked the accused under Sections 363, 366-A, 120-B of the IPC on Friday. No arrest was yet made. TNS
Labourer booked on murder charge
Mandi Ahmedgarh: The Dehlon police have booked a migrant labourer for allegedly killing his co-tenant at Shiv Shakti Colony Industrial Estate, Bhagwanpura, Ludhiana, on Thursday evening. The accused has been identified as Lal Mohan Singh of Kukoora village in Kaimur district of Bihar. The accused had an dispute with the deceased, Brij Bihari Chaudhary, a resident of Dehri village, Buxar, Bihar, over payment of old debt. Suresh Kumar of Sangowal village, manager of the landlord, told the police that Lal Mohan Singh allegedly clubbed his co-tenant Brij Bihari to death on Thursday evening. Dehlon SHO Paramdeep Singh said a case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered. The accused was yet to be arrested. TNS
Students burn degree copies
Ludhiana: Students of Punjab Agricultural University continued with their protest against the government over vacant posts in the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments. The hunger strike, which started on August 6, has been converted into a fast to death today. Babanpreet Singh started the hunger strike on the first day. The students said they will not end the protest if the government does not accept their demand. They also burnt copies of their degrees today. Despite being well aware of the plight of Punjab's farmers, the government is not filing the vacant posts, students said.
Tribune Shorts
