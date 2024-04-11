Kitchen gardening awareness camp for women

Ludhiana, April 10
The Department of Food and Nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised an awareness camp on ‘Importance of Kitchen Gardening’ in Paddi Khalsa village of Jalandhar district under the All India Coordinated Research Project on ‘Women in Agriculture.’
Giving details, Dr Kiran Grover, head, Department of Food and Nutrition, highlighted the importance of homegrown organic vegetables in leading healthier lives.
Explaining the kitchen garden model, Dr Renuka Aggarwal, scientist, Department of Food and Nutrition, said those who were short on space and still wanted to grow their own organic vegetables could also reap chemical free health benefits through this concept. Besides the awareness talk, summer vegetable kits for kitchen gardening along with bio-fertilizers were also distributed to 30 women participants.
