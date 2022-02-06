Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 5

In a tragic incident, a labourer and 11 buffaloes died after the roof of a cattle shed at a dairy in Chahran village of Ladhowal collapsed on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Two calves and a buffalo were rescued from the debris after the incident.

The deceased labourer who died in the incident was looking after the animals. He was identified as Narayan Paswan, a native of Bihar. He was working at the dairy of Satpal for the past around eight years.

The deceased’s family, including his wife, two sons and two daughters, was staying in Bihar and he was the only breadwinner of the family.

After the incident, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

As per information, the incident occured at around 1.30 am on Saturday. Paswan was sleeping in the cattle shed where the bovine animals were kept. The shed was quite old and was not in a good condition. Even it’s roof was already having cracks but the owner had failed to do the needful.

The deceased’s kin also reached the spot and demanded a probe into the matter. They blamed the dairy owner for keeping the animals and the labourer at a risky place. They also demanded compensation for the deceased’s family.

Later, Gill MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid reached the spot to take stock of the situation. He also talked to the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, and urged him to prepare a case of compensation for the deceased labourer.

Ladhowal SHO Gurshinder Kaur said when the incident took place, the NDRF authorities were informed and a rescue operation was started.

The SHO said further investigation was started in the incident.

13 heads of cattle died in similar incident in Sept

Notably in September last year, in a tragic incident, 13 heads of cattle, including eight cows, a bull and four calves, had died after the roof of a dairy collapsed at the Dairy Complex, Haibowal. After the incident, the then Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu had also assured that he would ask the officials concerned to conduct a survey and serve notices to dairies being run from unsafe buildings but nothing in ground had happened. Still, there are many dairies in the city where cracks are visible on walls and roofs but the authorities concerned are yet to pay any attention towards the matter.

