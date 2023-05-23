Landlord, 25 others booked for ‘kidnapping’ tenant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 22

A landlord and 25-30 unidentified persons have been booked by the Sadar police for allegedly kidnapping his tenant and his family in a car after a dispute. The main suspect has been identified as Manjit Singh of Punjab Mata Nagar, while others are yet to be identified.

Rajnish Verma (55) of Central Town, Daad village, alleged that two men claiming to be plumbers knocked on his door, saying that homeowner Manjit Singh’s brother had sent them to repair the water tank. As soon as Verma opened the door, approximately 25-30 people with covered faces and armed with sharp-edged weapons and sticks forcefully entered the house and overpowered the family, he alleged.

Verma said the suspects had two pistols and threatened him. They also vandalised the house and took the household belongings in a truck.

He alleged that the suspects kidnapped his family in a car and drove around the area, eventually leaving them on the roadside. They then fled the scene, the complainant said.

Verma said he was residing in a rented house and the suspect wanted him to vacate the property. Following a complaint filed by him, the Sadar police registered a case under Sections 452, 447, 511, 380, 342, 323, 506, 148, 149, 427, and 120-B of the IPC against Manjit Singh of Punjab Mata Nagar and 25-30 unidentified persons. The police are currently searching for the suspects to arrest them in the case.