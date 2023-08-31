 Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies : The Tribune India

Ward Watch Ward No 28

Many areas lack development as even streets have not been constructed, street lights remain non-functional

Garbage dumped in the open at Dhandari Khurd in Ludhiana. PhOTO: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 30

Despite the establishment of a sewerage disposal unit, blockages persisted in numerous locations in Ward Number 28. It led to overflowing and accumulation of foul-smelling water on several streets in Dhandari Khurd, Durga Colony, Jagdish Colony, Deep Colony, Prem Nagar and surrounding areas. Furthermore, many streets remain unconstructed, streetlights are non-functional and vacant plots are turning into open garbage dumps in various parts of the ward. The residents blamed the municipal authorities for ignoring the deteriorating living conditions in these areas.

It’s noteworthy that a large number of ‘unauthorised vehras’, inhabited by migrant workers, have come up in these localities. Municipal Corporation officials attribute the obstruction of sewer lines to residents of many ‘vehras’, accusing them of dumping solid waste into the sewer system. But some of them blamed the MC’s poor sewerage system for the mess.

Around a year ago, a new sewerage line was laid on Jagdish Colony Road. Nonetheless, a section of the sewerage line continues to overflow. The residents said they were forced to live under poor sanitary conditions due to the apathy of the civic body. Residents of Jagdish Colony also complained about unconstructed streets and many dysfunctional street lights.

What residents say

Persistent overflowing of sewers remains prevalent in numerous areas. Near the entrance to Dhandari Khurd, a piece of land has been turned into a garbage dumping ground, emitting an unbearable stench. Furthermore, the government must take measures to combat the drug menace and snatching incidents. —Harbaksh Singh Kala, A resident of Dhandari Khurd

Sewer blockages and overflows are major problems here. During rainy days, the situation deteriorates significantly. Many residents in our colony are ill due to poor living conditions. To date, streets remain unconstructed and many streetlights are non-functional. We are demanding proper amenities to improve our living conditions. —Amit Sharma, a resident of Prem Nagar.

Sukhwinder Singh, a Dhandari Khurd resident, has drawn the authorities’ attention to the recurrent sewer overflows occurring in various parts of their area and neighbouring colonies. He alleged that the sewage disposal unit was not functioning properly.

Another resident Ranbir Singh emphasised the need for enhancing the sewerage and drew attention to a critical issue — absence of filters in sewer pipes of vehras — to prevent solid waste from entering the MC sewerage system. He said: “The Municipal Corporation must take the issue seriously. Every ‘vehra’ owner should be instructed not to discharge solid waste into the sewer lines from their premises.”

Some Dhandari Khurd residents have also raised concerns about dumping of garbage on vacant plots and the growing menace of drug abuse in their area. Furthermore, incidents of snatching have also become common.

Surabhi, a resident of Deep Colony, complained about the ongoing sewer overflow issues, unconstructed streets, sporadic incidents of contaminated water supply, and prevalence of non-functional or missing street lights.

Residents of New Durga Colony and Durga Colony expressed dissatisfaction over lack of development in their localities. They are grappling with choked sewers, unconstructed streets and heaps of garbage in plots. People in some streets have been facing difficulties due to deteriorating interlocking tiles.

Following the death of two children suspected of suffering from dengue in October 2019, a Health Department team conducted a survey in New Durga Colony and nearby areas. During the survey, they had found a significant presence of culex mosquito larvae in stagnant sewer water. These mosquitoes are known to transmit Japanese encephalitis. Some residents said the situation in certain areas had not been improved as overflowing of sewers persist.

Several industrial zones are situated in Ward 28, resulting in significant air pollution issues for residential areas. Numerous roads and internal streets in these zones are in a dilapidated condition.

Former councillor Paramjeet Singh, who won the elections in 2018 as a Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from the ward, could not be contacted for comments.

