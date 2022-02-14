Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 13

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has chalked out a comprehensive plan to develop Ludhiana among four major cities in Punjab as industrial hubs.

He announced a full-time regular regional centre of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Ludhiana and three other Punjab cities to check the international drug trafficking in the border state.

Donning a saffron turban with a matching shawl, the BJP heavyweight was addressing his maiden election rally at Daresi Grounds here this afternoon.

“The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has prepared an ambitious plan to develop Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Amritsar as industrial hubs by promoting industry and giving special incentives to the MSMEs,” he said.

Shah said the plan envisions pulling out the leading Punjab cities out of the industrial unrest and help them regain their lost glory of industrial hubs in the country.

“You elect BJP-led NDA government in Punjab, we will take Ludhiana’s bicycle to the world over,” he promised, while assuring that Ludhiana bicycles will be made available around the globe.

The Home Minister announced that the Centre will set up NCB units in each district and regular full-time branch offices of the federal agency against narcotics at Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Amritsar to tighten the noose around drug smugglers and free Punjab of drugs and mafias.

He appealed to Punjabis to give five years to Narendra Modi for overall progress and development of Punjab.

Starting his speech after paying obeisance to Guru Gobind Singh and Guru Granth Sahib, Shah, amidst thundering applause from the crowd, said, “Punjab and the Sikhs had a special place in India. Punjab is the heart of India and without Punjab India cannot be imagined even.”

He recalled the contribution of Punjab in providing security to the nation and making India self-sufficient in food production. “From Mughals to the British, the Punjabis had always defended the country against the enemies. Even now, after Independence, Punjabis continue to defend the nation. The greatest number of sacrifices are by the Punjabi soldiers only,” he asserted.

Making an impassioned appeal to Punjabis to give Modi five years, the Home Minister said he has special love and fondness for Punjabis and Sikhs.

He pointed out, “It was Modi who punished the culprits of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.” He said slain PM Rajiv Gandhi had said when a big tree falls, earth shakes. “Earth did not shake, you killed innocent people, which was a heinous crime, and did not give them justice,” he said, adding, “it was Modi, who set up an SIT that resulted in the culprits going behind bars.”

Shah said it was because of the personal interest and initiative of the Prime Minister Modi that Kartapur Sahib Corridor was opened and completed within the shortest period of time at an expenditure of Rs 120 crore.

He said Modi had declared December 26, the martyrdom day of the two younger Sahibzadas — Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh — as the national “Veer Bal Diwas”.

Besides, he added, the Modi government had exempted the items consumed in the Golden Temple langar from the GST. Also, he said, the Modi government had provided Darbar Sahib the registration under the FCRA, which will facilitate hassle-free donations to the Golden Temple from devotees living abroad.

Listing out the mission for Punjab, Shah promised drug-free Punjab, mafia free-Punjab and a peaceful Punjab.

He questioned the credentials of CM Charanjit Singh Channi to be the Chief Minister. He said a CM who could not secure the route for the Prime Minister of the country does not deserve to be the Chief Minister.

In an indirect dig at the AAP, he said, “Governance is a serious business and not a comedy show.”

He said Punjab is an important border state, which needed a strong, honest and mature leadership.

Shah also promised to finish the practice of conversions in Punjab once the BJP-led NDA government is formed in the state. He said Punjab is having the problem of religious conversions and it is beyond the capacity of CM Channi to stop these.

In a special message to the farmers of Punjab, the Home Minister said the NDA government will ensure the soil health, encourage crop diversification and change in cropping pattern. He said Punjabi farmers have fed the nation all these years and they deserve to be incentivised and their incomes will be increased.

He concluded his 26-minute speech by raising slogans, “Sat Shri Akal, Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata ki jai”.

Union Minister and BJP in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister and party’s state co-in-charge Meenakshi Lekhi and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present.