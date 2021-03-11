Ludhiana beat Ropar by 22 runs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 16

Ludhiana survived a scare against Ropar before wrapping up the issue by 22 runs in the rain-hit third league match of Group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District U-19 One Day Cricket Championship played at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Monday.

The match started after 1 pm as the outfield was not fit for play due to rain in the morning and it was curtailed to 32-over game. This is the second win for Ludhiana in past three matches. They lost the opening match against Nawanshahr but in the next one bounced back to outplay Mohali. With the victory against Ropar, Ludhiana has climbed to the top slot in the points table.

Ludhiana skipper Aradhya Shukla won the toss and opted to bat first. After a cautious start (93 for two in 22.3 overs), the team slumped to 106 for six after 26.2 overs. Sanyam Gill was out for 30, Saksham Vij made 28 and Armaan Walia contributed 22 runs.

However, Aradhya and Sayyam Gambhir played sensibly and pulled their side out of woods. The pair added 47 valuable runs for the seventh wicket in the remaining 5.4 overs without being separated.

Aradhya remained unbeaten on 23 while Sayyam carried his bat after making 28 runs and helped their side reach a respectable total of 153 for six.

For Ropar, Krish Nanda scalped two victims for 32 runs while Harshdeep Singh Pandher, Subhanshu Yadav and Mayank Gupta secured a piece each.

Ropar began their innings on a sound note and were on target (104 for 2 after 25 overs) but then stumbled. They could muster 131 runs after losing nine wickets thus falling short of the target.

Notable contributions by Japji Pahuja (40), Mayank Gupta (26) and Mohit Bhatt (22) went in vain. For the winning side, Karanjot Singh Mangat claimed three wickets for 20 runs while Sanyam Gill, Siddhant Tiwari and Aradhya Shukla secured two wickets each.