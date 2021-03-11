Ludhiana Civic body’s control centre gets fully operational

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

The civic body has made its Municipal Control Centre (MCC), an integrated command and control centre, Zone D office, Sarabha Nagar, functional. MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Friday visited the MCC to check its functioning. The MC Commissioner said safe city services had been started at the centre. Other services would be started soon, she added.

To keep a check on activities and anti-social elements in different parts, more than 1,400 cameras have been installed under the safe city project in the city. Now, direct feed of these cameras has been linked with the Municipal Control Centre. The civic body will also install additional 300 cameras at more identified sites in the city.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) will be soon able to keep a check on illegal garbage dumping, civic body vehicles equipped with GPS, encroachments, Buddha Nullah sites and other places through this centre wherein big screens have been installed. The MCC project cost is around Rs 35.69 crore.

According to officials of the MC, the objective of the project was to improve urban safety, security and surveillance, real-time effective and efficient monitoring and management of municipal services across the city.

Officials said, “Once fully operational, the MCC will be the central hub for monitoring current municipal operations in Ludhiana as well as future ones to be implemented. Benefits of the project are urban safety of residents and real-time monitoring and e-governance of municipal services.”

“Besides, it will help enhance the capability of police and security agencies for surveillance even under zero visibility conditions. The centre will be helpful for better management and administration of the city,” officials added.

During visit to the centre, officials briefed the MC Commissioner about the safety and surveillance feed, the video analytics like automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), red light violation detection (RLVD), data analytics like monitoring of SCADA system of LED lights, tracking of MC vehicles, which are GPS fitted, and monitoring of energy production by solar rooftop panels on government buildings in the city. Further, the MC Commissioner was apprised that the data centre had been made fully operational, which enhanced the capability of the system.

The MC’s Superintending Engineer, Rahul Gagneja, and other officials were present on the occasion. The MC Commissioner gave directions to further enhance MCC capabilities by adding e-governance services and video analytics for municipal services, including encroachment detection, solid waste management, graffiti and other things at the earliest.