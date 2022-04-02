Ludhiana: Five booked in 3 fraud cases

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 1

Two persons, identified as Harbaksh Singh and his brother Lovedeep Singh, residents of King City, Jalandhar, were booked under Sections 420 and 120-B, Indian Penal Code (IPC), for fraud and cheating on the complaint of Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Dugri Phase II. The complainant stated that the accused had taken Rs9 lakh from him on the promise of getting PR (permanent residency) in Canada for his son. However, the accused failed to provide necessary documents for this purpose and also refused to refund his money.

In another case of immigration fraud, the police have booked Babu Khan, a resident of Star Road, Shimpalpuri, under Sections 420 of the IPC, and Section 24 of the Immigration Act, for duping Mohammed Mazloom, a resident of Kundan Nagar, Model Town.

The complainant stated that he gave Rs1,10,000 to the accused for sending him to Qatar in Middle-East. “The agent gave me a fake visa and bogus tickets with a clear intent of fraud and cheating,” said the complainant.

In the third case the police have booked two persons identified as Dharam Singh, a resident of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, and a woman identified as Rishi, a resident of Birbal Nagar, Narwana (Haryana), under Sections 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC, for fraud, fabrication of documents and criminal conspiracy on the complaint of Ravi Kumar Bansal, a resident of Partapsingh Wala.

In a complaint to the police, Ravi alleged that he had signed an agreement with the accused for buying 240 square yards property in Partapsingh Wala in December 2016 for Rs 9.96 lakh. Later, he came to know that the duo had fabricated the date of purchase of stamp papers as June 2008 in place of real date in June 2014 with the intent of cheating him. The police were investigating the matter.