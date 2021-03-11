Ludhiana: Forest Dept employee's murder cracked, two suspects arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 26

The city police solved the nine-day-old blind murder case of a Forest Department employee, Harvinder Singh, of Rajjowal village and arrested two suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Akhilesh Partap Singh, alias Murda, of the Jassian road area and Sourav Kumar, alias Bawa, of the Khajur chowk. One of the accused, Deepak, alias Deep, of Gurnam Nagar is still at large in the case.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma, DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, CIA in-charge inspector Rajesh Kumar addressed a press conference in this regard.

Sharma said on May 17, when Harvinder was going to his home, he was cornered by the suspects on the railway tracks near Jassian bridge. A team from the city police and the Government Railway Police reached the spot.

Since the body was found on the railway tracks, the GRP had registered a murder case against unknown persons, the CP said.

Brar said when the police started a probe, another angle came to the fore. The deceased was cornered by the suspects to loot cash and valuables from him and when the deceased protested the move, he was killed by them.

The DCP said the suspects were drug addicts. They also started looting people of cash and valuables, which they used to buy drugs.

Now, the suspects are being handed over to the GRP for further investigation.

The deceased was working on a contractual basis with the Forest Department.