Ludhiana: Four arrested with drugs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 5

The police arrested Kuldip Singh, a resident of Umaidpur village, from the Dehlon bypass on Sahnewal-Dehlon Road on Sunday with 30 kg of poppy husk.

Another man, identified as Shivam Sharma, a resident of Prem Vihar, was nabbed from Surjit Colony on Sunday and 10 gm of heroin was seized from his possession.

In another incident, Kuldip Singh, a resident of Gopal Nagar on Tibba Road, who was allegedly involved in the illegal sale of habit-forming drugs, was also held on Sunday. The police made a recovery of 1,120 psychotropic drugs from his possession.

Another police party nabbed Bhag Singh, a resident of Machhian Kalan, from Kariala Khurd village on Sunday and seized 1,360 tablets of habit-forming drugs from his possession.

All four suspects have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.