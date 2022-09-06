Ludhiana: Four arrested with drugs

Ludhiana, September 5
The police arrested Kuldip Singh, a resident of Umaidpur village, from the Dehlon bypass on Sahnewal-Dehlon Road on Sunday with 30 kg of poppy husk.
Another man, identified as Shivam Sharma, a resident of Prem Vihar, was nabbed from Surjit Colony on Sunday and 10 gm of heroin was seized from his possession.
In another incident, Kuldip Singh, a resident of Gopal Nagar on Tibba Road, who was allegedly involved in the illegal sale of habit-forming drugs, was also held on Sunday. The police made a recovery of 1,120 psychotropic drugs from his possession.
Another police party nabbed Bhag Singh, a resident of Machhian Kalan, from Kariala Khurd village on Sunday and seized 1,360 tablets of habit-forming drugs from his possession.
All four suspects have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
One suspect in Canada mass stabbings found dead: Police
Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead and that they beli...
Gujarat-origin Priti Patel resigns as UK Home Secretary, plans to support Truss as a backbencher
The Indian-origin senior minister, a close ally of Johnson, ...
Police obtain CCTV footage of Cyrus Mistry's car shortly before it crashed
The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check...