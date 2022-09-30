Ludhiana: Last day to pay property tax today, get 10% rebate

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 29

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has collected around Rs 77 crore as property tax during the current financial year 2022-23 so far. September 30 is the last day to deposit property tax for the current fiscal with a 10 per cent rebate on it.

MC Superintendent Vivek Verma said the civic body collected around Rs 6 crore as property tax only in one day, on Thursday. The MC is expecting to collect more tax on Friday, which is the last day to avail 10 per cent rebate.

Verma said MC’s Suvidha centres would remain open till 6 pm for the collection of property tax on Friday. Besides, residents could also pay the same online. Tax of 2.12 lakh properties had been received by the civic body this financial year so far.

The MC collected more property tax between April 1 to September 28, 2022, as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The MC aims to generate Rs 100 crore income from property tax during the financial year.

Following the target income, the civic body had collected Rs 71.44 crore tax between April 1 to September 28, 2022. The civic body had collected Rs 42.39 crore as property tax during the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Verma said the MC collected Rs 29.05 crore more property tax during the current fiscal till September 28 than the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Cancer cess on tax

The MC is also charging cancer cess on property tax from the current fiscal. MC Superintendent Vivek Verma said 2 per cent cancer cess on property tax was being charged and the collected cess would be sent to the state government.