Ludhiana: Low turnout as courts resume physical hearing

Ludhiana: A low turnout of litigants was witnessed on the first day of courts resuming normal working on Monday, which were functioning through videoconferencing since January 6 due to Covid-19. District and Sessions Judge Munish Singal has recently issued an office order in this regard, stating that keeping in view the improved situation of Covid-19 in the Ludhiana Sessions Division, all courts should resume physical hearing in all categories of cases. However, to restrict the footfall in the courts complex, efforts would be made to procure the presence of undertrials confined in jail through videoconferencing. —
