Ludhiana MC chief fixes June 15 deadline to make arrangements for rainy season

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal has given directions to MC officials to make all necessary arrangements for the upcoming rainy season.

He asked the officials to ensure the cleaning of road gullies and make all necessary arrangements for the rainy season by June 15.

On Friday evening, the Commissioner conducted a meeting with the officials.

He said 172 low-lying areas had been identified in the city.

“Our aim would be to expedite the process of draining out rainwater from the low-lying areas. We will make efforts to drain out the rainwater in a lesser time,” he said.

The MC Commissioner said sandbags would be placed at seven vulnerable points for strengthening the banks of the Buddha Nullah. The officials had been asked to inspect 1.25 lakh sewerage manholes in the city. Moreover, all 40,000 road gullies would be cleaned. He also asked the officials to make arrangements of generators at all 23 sewerage disposal sites in the city. He ordered the officers to purchase five lakh chlorine tablets.

A strong awareness drive regarding the rainy season would also be held, Sabharwal said.

The MC chief said the work to clean drains, including the Buddha Nullah, was already underway. Before the rainy season, the drains would be cleaned for a second time.

