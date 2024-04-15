Ludhiana MC operationalises static compactors at Field Ganj

Ludhiana, April 14
The Municipal Corporation has operationalised its static compactor site in the Field Ganj area, near Division number 2 police station, on Saturday.
MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi inspected the working of the static compactors at the site.
He said the Municipal Corporation had already made one static compactor site operational at the rear side of the Civil Hospital, near Christian Dental College, and the second compactor system had been made operational in Field Ganj (opposite the Civil Hospital) on Saturday. Another site at Khwaja Kothi chowk (near Division number 3) would also be made operational on Monday (April 15).
He said it would help the Municipal Corporation in removing the open garbage dump site at the rear side of the Civil Hospital as the garbage would now be dumped at the compactor site.
After the removal of the open dump from the site, there would be no foul smell in the area and it would also prove beneficial in tackling the rat menace around the hospital, he said.
