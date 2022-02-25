Ludhiana: Minor rape victim's kin hold protest, allege police inaction

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 24

Two days after the registration of a rape case against a youth who raped a seven-year-old girl at Banda Bahadur Nagar here, family members of the girl and residents of the area today held a dharna outside the Basti Jodhewal police station alleging police inaction in the case.

On February 22, the Jodhewal police registered a rape case against the youth, Ajay Singh, of Kasabad Colony.

The victim’s mother alleged that on Tuesday, she had gone to work and left her daughter alone at home. When she returned, her daughter was crying.

Initially she did not tell me anything but when she was asked again, the girl revealed about the incident.

Though the police had registered a case against the accused on the same day, the police did not nominate the conspirator who helped the accused in committing the crime.

The protesters today raised slogans against the police and demanded immediate action against the accomplice. They also alleged that despite passing of two days, the accused was also not arrested by the police.

Basti Jodhewal SHO SI Vijay Kumar said after receiving a complaint, the police had registered a rape case. Now, the girl’s family has demanded action against the accomplice of the accused. The police would also verify his role and action as per law would be taken against him.

The SHO said raids were being already conducted to nab the accused.

Victim’s condition critical

Kin of the rape victim and local residents, who held a protest outside the Jodhewal police station, alleged that the girl was initially taken to the Civil Hospital from where she was referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and her condition was stated to be critical. The girl should be shifted to a good hospital in Ludhiana as she was not getting the required treatment in Patiala. “If the accused is not arrested by Friday evening, we will block the national highway outside the police station,” the protesters said.