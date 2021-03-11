Ludhiana Municipal Corporation demolishes 3 illegal colonies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

Following a complaint, the Municipal Corporation on Friday demolished three illegal colonies in Lohara here.

Assistant Town Planner Satish Malhotra said the colonies were being developed without any permission. Thus, the structures at these illegal colonies have been demolished, he added.

He alleged that when they went to take action, an unknown coloniser of an illegal colony also threatened him on phone. He said they will give a complaint to the police in this regard. He said the MC would also write to the police to register an FIR against the colonisers of illegal colonies.